Volkswagen's Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's main Mexico plant voted Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month.
Volkswagen de Mexico last week agreed to backdate the proposed wage increase by an extra month in a bid to secure workers' approval.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
