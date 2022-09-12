Volkswagen's Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's main Mexico plant voted Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month.

Volkswagen de Mexico last week agreed to backdate the proposed wage increase by an extra month in a bid to secure workers' approval.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.