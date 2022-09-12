US Markets

Volkswagen's Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote

Contributor
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

Workers at Volkswagen's main Mexico plant voted Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's main Mexico plant voted Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month.

Volkswagen de Mexico last week agreed to backdate the proposed wage increase by an extra month in a bid to secure workers' approval.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular