Volkswagen's Mexico union says Friday strike deadline postponed

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Labor representatives have reached agreement with employers at German carmaker Volkswagen AG's main Mexico plant to move a strike deadline from Friday to Sept. 14, the local trade union said on Friday.

The Independent Union of Automotive Workers (SITIAVW) had threatened to launch a strike on Friday if a deal was not reached with the company over wages. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

