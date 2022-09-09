US Markets

Volkswagen's Mexico union says Friday strike deadline postponed

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

Labor representatives have reached agreement with employers at German carmaker Volkswagen AG's main Mexico plant to move a strike deadline from Friday to Sept. 14, the local trade union said on Friday.

The Independent Union of Automotive Workers (SITIAVW) had threatened to launch a strike on Friday if a deal was not reached with the company over wages. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

