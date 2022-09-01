US Markets

Volkswagen's Mexico factory workers reject union pay deal

Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Mexico factory on Wednesday rejected a deal for a 9% pay hike, according to an official statement, voting for a second time against what would have become the country's largest automaker raise in recent years.

The union for workers at the plant in Puebla, in central Mexico, had initially sought a raise of more than 15% to account for soaring inflation, from salaries that range from $15 to $48 per day.

About 3,450 workers had voted against the deal, compared with 3,225 in favor, Mexico's Federal Labor Center said in a statement.

