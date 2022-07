Updates with details

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Herbert Diess is stepping down as chief executive, VW said on Friday.

The move is effective Sept. 1, and he will be succeeded by Oliver Blume.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Louise Heavens)

