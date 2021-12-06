Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, says source

Recasts, adds detail

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The dispute between Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and the company's powerful works council seems to have been resolved, a source close to the matter said, potentially ending the latest leadership tussle at Europe's top carmaker.

After protracted negotiations a solution has been found under which 63-year-old Diess is likely to keep his job, the source said.

"It is going in the direction that the dispute will be settled and Diess will remain CEO," the source said, adding that VW brand chief Ralf Brandstaetter is slated to join the management board - confirming what sources told Reuters last month - while Diess will focus on strategy.

Volkswagen and Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE, the company's largest shareholder, declined to comment.

Diess's future has hung in the balance since he mentioned the risk of far-reaching job cuts in September, burdening the carmaker's efforts to draw up a five-year investment plan that will be discussed by the supervisory board on Thursday.

