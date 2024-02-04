Volkswagen's Audi unit plans global production network overhaul - Automobilwoche

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE luxury division Audi is planning to overhaul its global production network and may strip its Brussels plant of manufacturing the Q8 e-tron model as part of the rejig, German weekly Automobilwoche reported.

Production of the Q8 e-tron may move to Mexico or China, the weekly said, not saying where it obtained the information.

Automobilwoche quoted Audi as saying that details of its production planning would likely be communicated in the spring and that it was coordinating closely with parent Volkswagen regarding the utilisation of plants.

"The Brussels site is currently well utilised. Production of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback started there in December 2022. Follow-up capacity utilisation for Brussels is currently being discussed," Audi said in a statement.

