News & Insights

US Markets

Volkswagen's Audi unit plans global production network overhaul - Automobilwoche

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD SIMON

February 04, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE luxury division Audi is planning to overhaul its global production network and may strip its Brussels plant of manufacturing the Q8 e-tron model as part of the rejig, German weekly Automobilwoche reported.

Production of the Q8 e-tron may move to Mexico or China, the weekly said, not saying where it obtained the information.

Automobilwoche quoted Audi as saying that details of its production planning would likely be communicated in the spring and that it was coordinating closely with parent Volkswagen regarding the utilisation of plants.

"The Brussels site is currently well utilised. Production of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback started there in December 2022. Follow-up capacity utilisation for Brussels is currently being discussed," Audi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.