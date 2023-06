FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Audi division will replace current CEO Markus Duesmann on Sept. 1, with Volkswagen strategy chief Gernot Doellner to take over, the carmaker said on Thursday.

