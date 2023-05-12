News & Insights

Volkswagen's April deliveries jump 39% thanks to China boost

May 12, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE said on Friday its group deliveries jumped 39% year-on-year in April, bringing the total number of vehicles shipped worldwide that month to 720,200.

The result was particularly boosted by a 79% surge in China, where the leading German automotive group delivered 255,700 cars.

In Western Europe, it had sent a total of 254,700 cars to customers, representing 28.7% annual growth.

For January-April, VW's deliveries grew 14% compared with the same period the year before, with 2.76 million shipments worldwide.

