Volkswagen: to build Trinity model at Zwickau, no further plant needed

September 29, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to build its Trinity electric vehicles (EV) at its factory in Zwickau, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"It was decided that there was no need to build an additional plant in Wolfsburg Warmenau," the German carmaker said after a supervisory board meeting during which the location for the prestige EV was discussed.

The carmaker added that its iconic Golf model would be "led into the electric future" at its main Wolfsburg plant.

The Trinity electric car, which is to be based on the new SSP platform, was supposed to be launched in 2026.

However, shortly after taking office, Chief Executive Oliver Blume pushed the project back by two years in order to relieve pressure on the struggling software subsidiary Cariad.

Volkswagen had initially planned to build a new factory for the model, but due to delays in developing the brand, the German carmaker was also considering converting its Wolfsburg factory.

