News & Insights

Volkswagen: terminates three-shift production agreement at Zwickau plant

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

September 27, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds details on Zwickau plant

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is currently negotiating a new production deal with workers at its all-electric plant in Zwickau, Germany, after terminating a long-standing three-shift agreement, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

"The aim is to reach a new agreement, jointly supported by the company and the employees, which takes into account the current market situation and ensures the economic viability of the site," the company said.

The current agreement, which has been in place since 1991, will still run until the end of the year, Volkswagen said.

German news agency dpa first reported on the renegotiation.

Earlier this month, the carmaker said it was cutting back planned staffing and adjusting shift work at Zwickau due to muted demand for electric cars.

In 2022, the plant produced 218,000 vehicles, compared with capacity of around 360,000.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.