News & Insights

Volkswagen: major IT issues resolved overnight

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Charisius

September 28, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Thursday that a major IT outage was resolved overnight and its global production network was up and running again, allowing production to proceed as planned.

The German carmaker had been hit by a major IT outage on Wednesday, causing production at the carmaker's namesake brand in Germany to come to a halt.

"Individual systems may still be affected during a transitional phase," said a Volkswagen spokesperson, who added that there were no indications the disruption was caused by external influences.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.