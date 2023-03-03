Volkswagen: in constructive talks over first gigafactory in North America

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

March 03, 2023 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Jan Schwartz for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is still hashing out where to build its first large battery cell factory outside Europe, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday.

"We are still working hard to find a suitable location for our first gigafactory in North America and are in good, constructive talks," the spokesperson said, adding no decision has been made yet.

Volkswagen's supervisory board is meeting on Friday to discuss a new production plant in the United States as well as a battery cell factory in North America, people familiar with the matter have said.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing bz Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.