Volkswagen: audit of Xinjiang site found no signs of forced labour

By Victoria Waldersee

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An audit commissioned by Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE of its jointly owned site in Xinijang, China, found no signs of forced labour, the automaker said on Tuesday, though the auditor added the challenges of data collection in China were widely known.

The audit was run by German human rights due diligence firm Loening Human Rights & Responsible Business GmbH and included on-site interviews and inspection of employee contracts and salary payments for the site's 197 employees, Loening's managing director Markus Loening said.

"The situation in China and Xinjiang and the challenges in collecting data for audits are well known," Loening said in a statement, adding the mandate was limited to the employees of the Urumqi plant, which is a joint venture with SAIC Motors 600104.SS.

Volkswagen investors demanded earlier this year that the carmaker request cooperation from SAIC to conduct an independent audit of labour conditions at the site in Xinjiang, a region where rights groups have documented abuses including mass forced labour in detention camps. Beijing denies any such abuses.

Global index provider MSC MSCI.N marked Volkswagen with a 'red flag' in its social issue category last November due to allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang, prompting some investors to drop the stock from their portfolios.

Loening carried out the audit together with two Chinese lawyers from a firm in Shenzhen, Volkswagen said, without naming the firm or lawyers.

"The employees are paid above average and have little to do," Loening said, highlighting that the plant, which previously assembled the Santana model, now only handled "technical commissioning and deliveries to the region".

Markus Loening was formerly human rights commissioner for Germany and a member of the federal parliament for the liberal Free Democrat party, according to his company's website.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk in 2021, he compared the Uyghur population's living situation in Xinjiang to the former apartheid regime in South Africa.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark Potter)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.