Volkswagen (XTRA:VOW) Price Target Increased by 10.56% to 129.88

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen (XTRA:VOW) has been revised to 129,88 € / share. This is an increase of 10.56% from the prior estimate of 117,48 € dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121,20 € to a high of 147,00 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.59% from the latest reported closing price of 102,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 21.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOW is 0.15%, an increase of 21.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.37% to 1,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 410K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 9.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VIHAX - Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 79.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOW by 298.38% over the last quarter.

Cacti Asset Management holds 120K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

