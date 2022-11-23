Volkswagen workers in Germany to receive 8.5% more pay - IG Metall

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

November 23, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Jan Schwartz for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE western German factories will receive a combined 8.5% wage hike in two steps as well as a lump-sum payment worth 3,000 euros ($3,096.60) after tax, metalworking union IG Metall said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report.

A person familiar with the talks had told Reuters earlier that the carmaker and the union had overnight struck the deal, which hewed closely to an earlier agreement for the wider metal engineering industry in the country.

($1 = 0.9688 euros)

