Volkswagen (VWAGY) to Sell Minority Stake in Electrify America

Volkswagen AG's VWAGY recently announced that it will sell a minority stake in its U.S. electric vehicle (EV) charge business to an arm of Siemens AG SIEGY. The deal would bring the valuation of the network to more than $2 billion.



A sale of a stake in Volkswagen’s Electrify America LLC would generate additional funding, which is part of a plan to more than double the number of EV charging stations that Electrify America has across the United States and parts of Canada to 1,800 by 2026. Electrify America expects to spend $2 billion on its expansion in the coming years, partly funded by the Siemens investment.



Germany-based Siemens would channelize the investment through its Siemens Financial Services unit. The deal would be synchronous with Siemens’s existing operations in the EV charging sector. The company recently said that it plans to expand its manufacturing operations in the United States as part of a plan to manufacture more than 1 million EV chargers in the country over the next four years.



Siemens has a considerable outreach in the country with its EV-focused operations in Texas, California, South Carolina and Georgia.



Electrify America was founded in 2016 in a bid to focus on clean vehicles after U.S. regulators accused the auto giant of installing so-called defeat devices on diesel cars that misstated emissions levels.



Governments and regulators have pushed aside traditional automakers to phase out the production of fossil-fueled powered cars in favor of EVs. The U.S. government has allocated $5 billion of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill to help create a national network of EV stations.



In another development, Volkswagen revealed the ID. AERO – a concept of its future of electric sedans – will go into production worldwide in early 2023.



As Volkswagen’s global ID. family of EVs continues to expand with growth more than doubling in 2021 year over year, the auto giant is set for a momentous long run.



The ID family currently includes EVs like the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 GTX and the ID.6 in China. The ID. Buzz minibus/cargo van is just beginning to ramp up production.



The vehicles form part of Volkswagen’s ACCELERATE strategy to bolster EV adoption and aim for net-zero emissions and be climate-neutral across the entire company chain by 2050. The strategy also targets to include a new BEV model each year through 2026.



Volkswagen’s ID lineup lacked an all-electric sedan until the automaker unveiled the ID. AERO concept.



The newest car comes with an extremely aerodynamic design, a range of more than 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior. With the ACCELERATE strategy, the company is intensively driving forward the electrification of the model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be the company’s next global car for Europe, China and the United States.



Per the company, the ID. AERO electric sedan will be available in two different versions in China, one manufactured by each of Volkswagen’s joint ventures abroad.



The newest sedan is sure to boost the company’s foothold in the EV space.



