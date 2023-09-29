Volkswagen (VWAGY) Temporarily Ceases EV Output at Two Facilities

Volkswagen VWAGY is set to temporarily halt the production of its ID.3 and Cupra Born electric vehicles (EVs) at Zwickau and Dresden facilities in Germany in the first two weeks of October amid reduced demand. This could be attributed to high inflation, diminishing subsidies in Europe and intensifying competition among EV players.

The Dresden facility, having manufactured more than 150,000 units of various models since its inception in 2002, witnessed production of 6,500 ID.3 EVs last year alone. However, with this suspension, around 300 employees will now shift gears toward “innovative manufacturing and testing,” hinting at a strategy to enhance the brand’s competitive edge.

The production pause at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant aligns with the autumn holidays in Saxony from Oct 2-13.

While the halt affects ID.3 and Cupra Born, the production of other models like ID.4, ID.5, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Audi Q4 sportback e-tron continues unabated in three shifts. This reflects a selective strategy aimed at realigning production with current market dynamics.

VW's struggle to garner new EV orders comes at a time when the European market is tightening its belt, with consumers facing higher prices amid lower incentives for EV purchases. Moreover, the threat from more technologically advanced competitors like Tesla and BYD Co Ltd is palpable, challenging VWAGY’s market position.

In the lucrative China market, the shift in consumer preference was evident as BYD leapfrogged Volkswagen in sales. In response to that, Volkswagen slashed the prices of its ID.3 and ID.4 models in the region.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume aims to escalate the brand returns to 6.5% over the next three years from the current 3.6%. This ambitious target underscores the urgency for a competitive repositioning. The electric transition is happening in a market where newcomers, especially China-based startups, are making significant inroads rapidly.

VWAGY has responded to these market dynamics with a robust electric roadmap. It plans to unveil 11 new electric models by 2027, aiming for a complete electric lineup in Europe by 2033. These new models, coupled with the introduction of plug-in hybrid versions of popular models like Passat and Tiguan, underline VW’s balanced approach toward a green transition while maintaining its appeal among a broad consumer base.

An intriguing part of Volkswagen’s electric vision is the resurrection of the GTI brand via the ID. GTI concept. This concept, rooted in VW’s MEB platform, aims to marry the iconic GTI brand's legacy with the modern electric ethos. The rebranding of the “I” in GTI from "injection" to "intelligence" symbolizes a blend of heritage with modernity, aiming to cater to performance-centric EV enthusiasts.

VW’s strategic steps toward an electric future are a blend of innovation, brand legacy, and market adaptability. While the road ahead may be bumpy with competitive hurdles, escalating costs of transition, global EV price war and ever-evolving consumer preferences, Volkswagen’s commitment and efforts toward positioning itself as one of the leaders in the shift toward sustainable mobility journey is commendable.

