Volkswagen (VWAGY) & Mobileye to Work on Automated Driving

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is expanding its strategic partnerships and expediting its development efforts in the realm of automated and autonomous driving. The automaker is deepening its partnership with Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY in the domain of automated driving. Through their combined efforts, both companies will introduce new automated driving features to series production. MBLY will provide its SuperVision and Chauffeur platforms to enable partially and highly automated driving features.



In the coming years, Volkswagen’s Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche brands will utilize these technologies to integrate new premium-oriented driving features into their respective model ranges, encompassing various powertrain configurations. These enhancements incorporate advanced assistance systems tailored for both highway and urban driving scenarios, including automated overtaking on multilane highways within designated parameters, automated halting at red lights and stop signs, and assistance in navigating intersections and roundabouts.



Moreover, Mobileye will provide additional technology components for automated driving to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. In the long run, the automaker seeks to rely on its own complete in-house system. It plans to have sustained partnerships with Bosch and Qualcomm, as well as Horizon Robotics in China. VWAGY’s Cariad-developed software architecture will form the foundation for all driver assistance systems.



Volkswagen and Mobileye have been working together on advanced driver assistance systems for quite a while now. In the upcoming developments, MBLY will provide enhanced Level 2 driving features to VWAGY. Although these features will allow drives to take their hands off the steering wheel, it will still require them to remain attentive to the traffic and take over the wheel when needed. Both companies are also collaborating on Level 3 features, wherein the driving assistance will take over the driving task, per the specified terms. At this level, drivers are not required to monitor the system continuously.



Mobileye will provide a few production-ready features for the E3 1.2 premium-oriented software architecture, which will be integrated across the Volkswagen by Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche.



Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is set to receive software and hardware from MBLY to enable fully automated driving.



VWAGY’s subsidiary, Volkswagen ADMT, will integrate these components into fully electric development platforms built on the automaker’s ID. Buzz. Volkswagen ADMT aims to realize the production of self-driving ID. Buzz vehicles for use in mobility and transportation services.



The company clarifies driver assistance system development for E3 1.2 and E3 2.0 architectures, balancing in-house innovation and collaboration, which will streamline processes and reduce complications. Strategic partnerships like the one with Mobileye accelerate E3 1.2 deployment, while the long-term goal prioritizes in-house automated driving. Cariad aims to develop a proprietary complete system, which will be integrated into the Scalable Systems Platform.

