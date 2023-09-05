Volkswagen (VWAGY) in Talks With Mahindra for MEB Platform

Volkswagen VWAGY moves the conversation forward with Mahindra & Mahindra, which plans to use the German automaker’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform.



Per Volkswagen’s statement, the Indian automaker aims to use MEB components such as the e-drive and unit cells.



Volkswagen Group and its subsidiaries developed a modular car platform for electric vehicles (EVs) called the MEB platform. So far, VWAGY and other auto companies like Cupra, Skoda, Ford and Audi have used the platform to build their cars.



Per the term sheet signed by Volkswagen and Mahindra in August 2023, the German carmaker would supply electric components to Mahindra.



Ludwig Fazel, COO of Volkswagen Components, said the company is persuading other automakers to adopt its technology.



In a separate news, Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen, said that the German car maker has prepared itself for Europe's 2035 ban on new sales of fossil-fuel cars by ramping up the production of its electric lineup.



Leveraging its partnerships in China, the automaker will be able to lower its battery cost through a 50% cost reduction at the cell level.



Chinese automakers are giving tough competition to European EV manufacturers by providing cheaper models in the Chinese market and expanding their presence in the European market.



Blume said Volkswagen needs to work hard on the cost side.



FAW-Volkswagen ID.4 CROZZ, VWAGY’s joint venture in China, slashed the prices of new cars to 145,900 yuan (20,100 USD) compared with their debut price of 193,900 yuan (26,700 USD). VWAGY ID.4 was built upon the MEB platform and had hit the Chinese market in January 2021.



Previously, VWAGY lowered the price of the ID.3 in China, following which sales of cars climbed. The sales volume in July increased to 7,378 units, up from 1,819 units in June.



The German carmaker has now adopted the same strategy for ID.4 to fuel car sales. However, VWAGY also said that only 3,000 units will be eligible for this promotion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VWAGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space are Oshkosh Corporation OSK, Gentex Corporation GNTX and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 126.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 has moved north by 47 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for 2024 has moved up by 5 cents in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 2 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year increases of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 7 cents and 8 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.