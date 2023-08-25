Volkswagen (VWAGY) Begins Pre-Orders for ID.7 in Europe

Volkswagen AG’s VWAGY ID.7 electric sedan with up to 385 miles of WLTC range is open for pre-orders for European customers. After ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 and ID.Buzz electric van, ID.7 is the sixth largest member of the Volkswagen family.



Per Electrek, the upper mid-size electric sedan includes two versions, the Pro and Pro S and a teased GTX sporty trim with a dual-motor AWD system and enhanced performance.



Per Volkswagen, European buyers can pre-order the ID.7 Pro for around $61,600. The placement of the electric motor, installed in the rear, leaves plenty of legroom for passengers, while the luggage compartment can hold a total volume of up to 532 liters.



Volkswagen said that the ID.7 Pro includes many convenience and tech features for its market launch. It has an augmented reality head-up display, a "Discover Pro Max" navigation system, Hudson alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and keyless locking.



It is also equipped with standard assist systems for the launch, including Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert and an exit warning system.



VWAGY calls ID.7 an “efficiency champion” because of its aerodynamic-optimizing design across the entire vehicle that enables average fuel consumption of 16.3 – 14.1 kWh per 100 km and more than 285 miles of range.



Despite being long, ID.7 is agile and has a turning radius of 10.8 meters.



ID.7 will be the first to incorporate intelligent electronic air vents that effectively distribute air throughout the cabin to maintain the temperature. A panoramic sunroof with “smart glass” technology can switch between an opaque and transparent state.



Customers can personalize their Volkswagen ID.7. They can choose different optional equipment packages, which include the interior package, interior plus package, exterior package and exterior plus package.



The optional interior package includes ergoActive comfort seats, a convenient entry function and background lighting with 30 different colors, while the interior plus package includes additional airbags, the Harman Kardon sound system, a center speaker, a digital 16-channel amplifier and a subwoofer.



An exterior package is available with LED matrix headlights, tinted rear windows and an easy open and close luggage compartment and an exterior plus package includes progressive steering and DCC adaptive chassis control.



The ID.7 Pro S is expected to arrive in Europe later this year, followed by its North American launch next year.

