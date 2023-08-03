News & Insights

Volkswagen (VLKAF) Price Target Decreased by 16.42% to 184.46

August 03, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Volkswagen (OTC:VLKAF) has been revised to 184.46 / share. This is an decrease of 16.42% from the prior estimate of 220.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145.90 to a high of 219.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.44% from the latest reported closing price of 161.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volkswagen. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLKAF is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 39,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VLKAF / Volkswagen AG Shares Held by Institutions

Fisher Asset Management holds 32,486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,382K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKAF by 5.23% over the last quarter.

JIEMX - Equity Income Fund Class NAV holds 1,386K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAEEX - Equity Income Trust NAV holds 1,087K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Equity Income Portfolio holds 968K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKAF by 17.39% over the last quarter.

ITEAX - VY(R) T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio DV holds 463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLKAF by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

