Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at 20,000 euros

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730), in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses.

"The ID LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility," Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show.

"This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people."

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.