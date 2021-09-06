Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at 20,000 euros

Volkswagen on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730), in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses.

"The ID LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility," Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show.

"This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people."

