Volkswagen Unveils First Electric SUV ID.4

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen unveiled its first all-electric SUV called 'the ID.4,' during a webcast following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show.

The company said it will launch the new ID.4 this year. It will produce and sell the SUV in Europe, China and the U.S.

"The outstanding aerodynamics reduce the drag coefficient, and it will boost the ID.4's range to up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), depending on the drive package," said Ralf Brandstätter, chief operating officer of the Volkswagen brand.

The company will initially launch the ID.4 with rear-wheel drive, while it will launch all-wheel drive version at a later date.

Volkswagen said it is investing one billion euros to electrify its model range while also offering an increasing number of hybrid vehicles.

