Volkswagen, top shareholder strike framework deal for Porsche IPO

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and its top shareholder Porsche SE PSHG_p.DE have entered a framework agreement for a possible stock market listing ofcarmaker Porsche, edging closer towhat could become one of the world's largest stock market debuts.

"The automotive industry is changing fundamentally. Volkswagen is determined to play a leading role in a world of zero-emission and autonomous mobility," Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

"An IPO of Porsche AG would give us additional flexibility to further accelerate the transformation. Porsche AG would gain more entrepreneurial freedom and at the same time continue to benefit from group synergies."

In case of an initial public offering, the share capital of Porsche AG would be divided into 50% preferred shares and 50% ordinary shares, while 25% of the preferred shares would be placed on the market.

According to the framework agreement, Porsche SE would buy 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG from Volkswagen AG at a 7.5% premium to the placement price of the preferred shares.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Christoph Steitz Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

