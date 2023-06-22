News & Insights

Volkswagen to use silicon carbide chips in some e-cars in 2023 - The Pioneer

Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

June 22, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to use silicon carbide (SiC) chips in electric cars for the first time this year, German media outlet The Pioneer reported on Thursday.

The chips will initially only be used in the premium segment, the report said citing Volkswagen, adding that a new model incorporating the new SiC-based semiconductors will be unveiled later this year.

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((anna.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.