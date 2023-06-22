Volkswagen to use silicon carbide chips in some e-cars in 2023 - The Pioneer

June 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to use silicon carbide (SiC) chips in electric cars for the first time this year, German media outlet The Pioneer reported on Thursday.

The chips will initially only be used in the premium segment, the report said citing Volkswagen, adding that a new model incorporating the new SiC-based semiconductors will be unveiled later this year.

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie, Editing by Friederike Heine)

