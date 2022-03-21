Markets

Volkswagen To Use Low-CO2 Steel From Salzgitter In Important Future Projects

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced a Memorandum of Understanding under which Volkswagen will become one of the first customers for the low-CO2 steel that Salzgitter AG plans to produce on a new production route at its headquarters in Lower Saxony from the end of 2025. The Volkswagen Group plans to use the low-CO2 steel in important future projects such as the Trinity1 e-model, which will be produced in Wolfsburg from 2026.

The companies also agreed to establish a closed-loop recycling system for steel between Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg and the integrated steelworks in Salzgitter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular