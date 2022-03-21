Volkswagen To Use Low-CO2 Steel From Salzgitter In Important Future Projects

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced a Memorandum of Understanding under which Volkswagen will become one of the first customers for the low-CO2 steel that Salzgitter AG plans to produce on a new production route at its headquarters in Lower Saxony from the end of 2025. The Volkswagen Group plans to use the low-CO2 steel in important future projects such as the Trinity1 e-model, which will be produced in Wolfsburg from 2026.

The companies also agreed to establish a closed-loop recycling system for steel between Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg and the integrated steelworks in Salzgitter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.