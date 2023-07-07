News & Insights

Markets

Volkswagen To Test Self-Driving ID. Buzz Vehicles In Texas

July 07, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen has announced plans to commence testing its autonomous driving ID. Buzz vehicles on the streets of Austin, Texas this month. This comes slightly over a year after the initial testing of the vehicles in Europe.

Initially, ten electric, self-driving vehicles will be deployed in Austin, with plans to expand the testing program to at least four other cities in the United States within the next three years.

Katrin Lohmann, Volkswagen's President of Autonomous Driving Mobility and Transport highlighted Austin as the first U.S. hub due to its reputation for embracing innovation and providing a favorable environment for autonomous vehicle testing.

To develop the autonomous driving technology for the vehicles, Europe's largest carmaker collaborated with software company Mobileye. This partnership followed Volkswagen's decision in October to withdraw its support for driverless startup Argo AI, which subsequently ceased operations.

While the commercial launch of the self-driving ID. Buzz is slated for 2026, Volkswagen clarified that the current development of the cars does not target ride-hailing purposes in the United States. However, the company's ride-sharing subsidiary, MOIA, is actively working on developing a robo-taxi fleet in Europe.

Identifying the ID. Buzz vehicles during testing will be relatively straightforward. The cars feature a distinctive boxy shape and a yellow honeycomb design on the exterior. Equipped with cameras, radar, and lidar technology, all vehicles will have a human driver onboard as testing progresses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.