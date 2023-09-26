News & Insights

Volkswagen to temporarily cut production of two EV models due to weaker demand -spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL

September 26, 2023 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

Adds further details paragraphs 2,3

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will suspend production of ID.3 and Cupra Born electric cars at its Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany in the first two weeks of October due to weaker demand, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Due to the current market situation, vehicle production will be reduced during the autumn holidays in Saxony from Oct. 2 to Oct. 13 at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant, the spokesperson said. Germany's dpa news agency first reported the news.

Production of the ID.3 model in Dresden will be suspended from Oct. 2 and resume from Oct. 16 onwards.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the number of employees affected. The carmaker said earlier this month that it would not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant.

The German carmaker is facing rising competition from Tesla and a growing array of Chinese automakers, as well as dampened demand in the European EV market due to high inflation and cuts to subsidies.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Susan Fenton)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.