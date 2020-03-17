Volkswagen To Suspend Production In Europe, Warns 2020 To Be Very Difficult Year

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said it is taking several measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus as much as possible, including suspending production in Europe. The German car maker also warned that 2020 will be a "very difficult year".

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen AG, said that due to the present significant deterioration in the sales situation and the heightened uncertainty regarding parts supplies to its plants, production will be suspended in the "near future" at factories operated by Group brands.

The company will also temporarily reduce capacities and securing logistics chains.

The automaker added that 2020 will be a very difficult year as the COVID-19 pandemic presents it with unknown operational and financial challenges. There are also concerns about sustained economic impacts.

Volkswagen said it will halt production at its Spanish plants, Setubal in Portugal, Bratislava in Slovakia, and the Lamborghini and Ducati plants in Italy before the end of this week.

Most of the other German and European plants will begin preparing to suspend production, probably for two weeks, the automaker added. The individual brands will communicate details of operating plans as soon as possible.

However, Volkswagen said that in contrast, its production in China has been resumed with the exception of the factories in Changsha and Urumqi.

Volkswagen also noted that in 2019, it was able to grow its sales revenue and increase its market share significantly.

