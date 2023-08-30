News & Insights

Volkswagen to suffer production disruptions due to floods in Slovenia-DPA

August 30, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez and Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will suffer production interruptions at some plants due to the floods in Slovenia disrupting supply chains, DPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

A supplier of engine parts affected by the flooding was only able to deliver an order to a limited extent, a spokesperson of the German carmaker told the DPA.

"With the help of our worldwide supplier network, component availability has been secured so far. However, it is to be expected in the course of September that not all component and vehicle plants can be sufficiently supplied, so production losses are to be expected," the spokesperson said.

The impact would likely be concentrated on plants building combustion engine cars for the Volkswagen volume brand, DPA quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In Portugal, Volkswagen's Autoeuropa car plant, in Palmela, announced on Monday that it would suspend production from the beginning of September due to a lack of parts from the supplier affected by the floods.

Deutsche Bank's analysts said on Wednesday that they expect European suppliers and other original equipment manufacturers to be affected by the same supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

