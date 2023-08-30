Volkswagen to suffer production disruptions due to floods in Slovenia

Updates with spokesperson's comments

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will suffer production interruptions at some plants due to the floods in Slovenia disrupting supply chains, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

A supplier of engine parts affected by the flooding is currently only able to deliver to a limited extent, Volkswagen spokesperson told Reuters.

"Efforts are being made to fully resume production at this facility. In addition, the Volkswagen Group supports the on-site clean-up work with specialist personnel," the spokesperson said.

With the help of its worldwide supplier network, the availability of components was so far secured.

"However, in the course of September it is to be expected that not all component and vehicle plants will be able to be adequately supplied, so production losses are to be expected."

In Portugal, Volkswagen's Autoeuropa car plant, in Palmela, announced on Monday that it would suspend production from the beginning of September due to a lack of parts from the supplier affected by the floods.

Deutsche Bank's analysts said on Wednesday that they expect European suppliers and other original equipment manufacturers to be affected by the same supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Victoria Waldersee Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

