Volkswagen to speed up electrification in five-year investment plan

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

February 10, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE board of management presented a five-year investment plan to its supervisory board on Friday which involves speeding up its electrification plans, the carmaker said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"The Volkswagen Group has sharpened its product strategy and defined a clear roadmap for software and platforms. This includes accelerating the electrification of its plants and focusing its activities on the most attractive profit pools," the statement said.

