Volkswagen to speed up electrification in five-year investment plan

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE board of management presented a five-year investment plan to its supervisory board on Friday which involves speeding up its electrification plans, the carmaker said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"The Volkswagen Group has sharpened its product strategy and defined a clear roadmap for software and platforms. This includes accelerating the electrification of its plants and focusing its activities on the most attractive profit pools," the statement said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; editing by Matthias Williams)

