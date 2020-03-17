Volkswagen to Shut Down European Production as Coronavirus Worries Mount

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) will shut down its factories across Europe due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a press conference on Tuesday, CEO Herbert Diess said that deteriorating sales, uncertainties around parts supplies, and concerns about limiting the spread of the virus led to the decision to suspend production at VW Group factories throughout Europe.

Production has or will be halted at VW plants in Spain, Portugal, and Slovakia, as well as at the Lamborghini and Ducati factories in Italy, by the end of this week, Diess said.

VW subsidiary Lamborghini said on Friday that it will suspend production until at least March 25 at its factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near the city of Bologna in northern Italy. Italy's industrial north has been one of the areas hardest hit by the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

VW subsidiary Lamborghini shut down its Italian factory on Friday. VW's other European plants are preparing to shut down now. Image source: Lamborghini.

Diess said that most of VW's other European factories, including its plants in Germany, will now begin preparations to suspend production, likely for at least two weeks.

Under German corporate law, labor-union representatives have significant influence on senior-management decisions via a "works council," a committee that includes union leaders and senior company executives.

VW's works council recommended suspending production after concluding that it's not possible for the company's factory workers to maintain a safe distance from one another, so as to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus, Reuters reported.

Diess and CFO Frank Ritter said that because of the uncertainty around the consequences of the pandemic, it's not possible to forecast VW's financial performance for 2020 at this time.

10 stocks we like better than Volkswagen AG (ADR)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Volkswagen AG (ADR) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.