News & Insights

Volkswagen to reduce headcount at 'no longer competitive' VW brand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 27, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Changes sourcing to company intranet post, adds background

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE 10 billion euro ($10.9 billion) savings programme will include staff reductions, managers told staff on Monday as brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned that high costs and low productivity were making its cars uncompetitive.

The German carmaker is in the midst of negotiations with its works council over a cost-cutting scheme at its VW brand, the first step in a group-wide drive to boost efficiency in the transition to electric cars.

"With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand," Schaefer told a staff meeting at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, according to a post on the company's intranet site and seen by Reuters.

The company had previously said it planned to take advantage of the "demographic curve" to reduce its workforce, having pledged that it would not carry out dismissals until 2029.

In Monday's meeting, human resources board member Gunnar Kilian said this would be achieved through agreements on partial or early retirement.

However, the bulk of the 10 billion euro savings goal would be achieved through measures other than personnel reduction, Kilian added, with the full details to be defined by the end of the year.

"We need to finally be brave and honest enough to throw things overboard that are being duplicated within the company or are simply ballast we don't need for good results," Kilian said.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Miranda Murray and David Goodman )

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.