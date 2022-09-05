Volkswagen To Pursue Porsche IPO

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Monday that it will pursue an initial public offering of the preferred shares of sports car brand Porsche AG and list them in Frankfurt at the end of September or beginning of October 2022.

Volkswagen said in February 2022 that it would examine the feasibility of a possible IPO of Porsche AG.

Volkswagen noted on Monday that, in preparation for the IPO, the share capital of Porsche AG has been divided into 50% preference shares and 50% ordinary shares. As part of the IPO, a total of up to 25% of the preferred shares in Porsche AG would be placed with investors from the holding of Volkswagen AG.

In connection with the intended IPO, Porsche Automobil Holding SE would acquire 25% plus one share in the ordinary share capital of Porsche AG from Volkswagen AG at the placement price of the preference shares plus a premium of 7.5%.

Volkswagen stated that it will convene an extraordinary general meeting in December 2022 at which it will propose to its shareholders that a special dividend amounting to 49% of the total gross proceeds from the placement of the preferred shares and the sale of the ordinary shares be distributed to the shareholders at the beginning of 2023.

