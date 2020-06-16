Volkswagen to pay $267 million for Audi buyout

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will pay a 48% premium to buy out the minority shareholders of premium division Audi NSUG.DE, Audi said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen, which already holds 99.64% of Audi, announced the squeeze-out plans in February.

"Volkswagen AG announced and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at 1,551.53 euros per AUDI AG share," the carmaker said.

This compares with a share price of 1,050 euros apiece on Tuesday and amounts to a purchase price of 237 million euros ($267 million) for the 152,749 outstanding Audi shares, according to Refinitiv data.

The transfer will be passed at Audi's next annual general meeting, which the carmaker said is expected to take place in July or August.

($1 = 0.8886 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans)

