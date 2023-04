JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will build an electric vehicle battery ecosystem in Indonesia and will partner with miner Vale, Ford and China's battery minerals producer Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, the Southeast Asian country's investment minister said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies)

