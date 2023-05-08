Volkswagen to name Bentley production chief as new Cariad head - sources

May 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will announce later on Monday the removal of the current leadership at its software unit Cariad, to be taken over by Bentley production chief Peter Bosch, two sources close to the company said on Monday.

Volkswagen is preparing an official statement for the afternoon with details of how the software unit, maligned by mismanagement and missed deadlines, will be reshuffled, the sources said, declining to be named.

Bosch will also take over financial management at Cariad, they said.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

