Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE said on Monday it will pursue an initial public offering of the preferred shares of Porsche AG and will list them in Frankfurt.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.