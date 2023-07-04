Volkswagen to invest one billion euros in South America

July 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to invest one billion euros ($1.09 billion) in South America, focusing on launching electric and flex-fuel vehicle models there, Germany's largest automaker said on Tuesday.

The company said it wants to grow by 40% in Brazil, the region's biggest market, by 2027.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

