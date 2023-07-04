News & Insights

US Markets

Volkswagen to invest one billion euros in South America

Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

July 04, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to invest one billion euros ($1.09 billion) in South America, focusing on launching electric and flex-fuel vehicle models there, Germany's largest automaker said on Tuesday.

The company said it wants to grow by 40% in Brazil, the region's biggest market, by 2027.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.