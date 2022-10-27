US Markets

Volkswagen to invest $764 million through 2025 at key Mexico plant

Isabel Woodford Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Thursday said it will invest $763.5 million between 2022 and 2025 at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla.

The funds will go toward building a new paint unit and add production of a new gasoline-powered vehicle at the Puebla complex, which is one of Volkswagen's largest facilities, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes the same day German auto parts maker Continental AG CONG.DEsaid it would invest around 210 million euros ($209.16 million) in the country, with plans to open a new factory and expand capacity at an existing plant.

Continental expects to generate more than 1,500 new jobs over the next three years through the investment, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0040 euros)

