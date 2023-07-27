News & Insights

Volkswagen to focus on improved net cash flow in H2

July 27, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will concentrate on improving net cash flow in the second half as logistics bottlenecks ease, the German carmaker said on Thursday as it confirmed its 2023 financial outlook.

It adjusted down its outlook for deliveries from around 9.5 million to a range of 9 to 9.5 million.

