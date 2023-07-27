Volkswagen to focus on improved net cash flow in H2

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will concentrate on improving net cash flow in the second half as logistics bottlenecks ease, the German carmaker said on Thursday as it confirmed its 2023 financial outlook.

It adjusted down its outlook for deliveries from around 9.5 million to a range of 9 to 9.5 million.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.