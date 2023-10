BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen wants to cut 2,000 jobs at its software unit Cariad as part of a restructuring plan, business news outlet manager magazin reported on Friday.

The job cuts are to begin in 2024, manager magazin added, citing leading managers of the group. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine) ((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VOLKSWAGEN LAYOFFS/CARIAD (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.