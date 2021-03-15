Volkswagen To Build Six Gigafactories In Europe; To Operate About 18,000 Fast-charging Points

(RTTNews) - The Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) plans to establish six gigafactories with a total production capacity of 240 GWh in Europe alone by 2030. The new factories are expected to produce cells with a total energy value of 240 GWh per year by the time they are completed. The first two factories will operate in the Swedish city of Skellefteå and in Salzgitter.

The Volkswagen Group is vigorously pursuing expansion of the public fast-charging network globally. Along with its partners, the company plans to operate about 18,000 public fast-charging points in Europe by 2025. Volkswagen expects to establish about 8,000 fast-charging points throughout Europe together with BP. In Italy, Volkswagen intends to collaborate with Enel to establish the fast-charging network.

