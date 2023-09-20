News & Insights

Volkswagen, Stellantis join calls for clarity on UK's 2030 petrol car ban

September 20, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The British arms of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Stellantis STLAM.MI called for clarity on regulation after reports that Britain was planning to delay a 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales.

"We urgently need a clear and reliable regulatory framework which creates market certainty and consumer confidence," Volkswagen Group UK said. "Binding targets for infrastructure rollout and incentives are required to ensure the direction of travel."

A Stellantis spokesperson said governments must provide clarity on "important legislation, especially environmental issues that impact society as a whole."

