Volkswagen signals staff reductions at union meeting - Spiegel

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 27, 2023 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Representatives of Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE management announced staff reductions to IG Metall union representatives in Wolfsburg on Monday, according to a report by Spiegel magazine.

"The situation is very critical," VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer was quoted as saying by Spiegel, according to participants.

At the same meeting, the company's works council leader, Daniela Cavallo, stressed there should be "no departure from our collective agreements and job security until 2029," Spiegel said.

