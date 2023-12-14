News & Insights

Volkswagen sheds 'red flag' rating from index provider MSCI after Xinjiang site audit

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

December 14, 2023 — 09:09 am EST

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global index provider MSCI MSCI.N removed a 'red flag' rating indicating involvement in very severe environmental, social and governance controversies from Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE stock and replaced it with an 'orange flag', MSCI said on Thursday.

The index provider made the move after reviewing the public findings of an audit by management consultancy Loening GmbH of Volkswagen's jointly-owned site in Xinjiang, China, which found no evidence of forced labour at the site.

