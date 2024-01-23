News & Insights

Volkswagen shares rise after "confident" message over 2024

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 23, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Written by Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE rose over 6% on Tuesday after call with analysts fuelled bets that the German car maker might unveil fourth-quarter sales above current market expectations when it discloses results in March.

The rise briefly set the stock for its biggest one-day gain in eleven months, outperforming European auto stocks .SXAP and Germany's benchmark DAX .GDAXI index. Volkswagen shares rose 5.6% on the day by 1553 GMT, while the DAX fell 0.2%.

Stifel analyst Daniel Schwarz said the call delivered a confident message on the fourth quarter and 2024. One trader said the pre-close statementwas a relief, given the recent stock battering.

"Our take-away is clearly positive regarding Q4 and 2024. VW says that Q4 revenues benefit from higher unit sales. Accordingly, revenues should be up sequentially and y-o-y and probably exceed current consensus estimates of 80 billion euros," he wrote in an email to clients.

"VW made a few comments on 2024. S&P expects global volumes to increase by around 3% and VW should probably grow in line with that," he added.

Against these comments, Schwarz said consensus estimates seemed too low.

Volkswagen did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Including Tuesday's gains, Volkswagen has fallen by over 9% in the last 52 weeks, while the DAX has risen 10% in the same period.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.