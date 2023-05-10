News & Insights

Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Actions Of Board Of Management And Supervisory Board

May 10, 2023

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that its shareholders approved actions of Board of Management and Supervisory Board as well as adopted resolution on dividend for 2022.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders voted by a majority of 99.99 percent to approve the recommendation of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to increase the dividend for fiscal year 2022 to 8.70 euros per ordinary share and 8.76 euros per preferred share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 29.4 percent and an increase of 1.20 euros per share.

At the beginning of January Volkswagen also paid out the special dividend from the successful IPO of Porsche AG in the amount of 19.06 euros per ordinary and preference share.

Günther Horvath was elected to the supervisory board, succeeding the late Louise Kiesling. Wolfgang Porsche and Marianne Heiß were elected to the board for a further term of office. In addition, the adjustments to the remuneration of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were approved.

