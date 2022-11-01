Volkswagen sells WeShare to Berlin-based carsharing service

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would sell its carsharing service WeShare to Miles Mobility, under a deal that sees the Berlin-based competitor order more than 10,000 electric cars from the Audi, Seat/Cupra and VW brands.

Volkswagen said it would not disclose the selling price as per the agreement.

