Volkswagen sells WeShare to Berlin-based carsharing service

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Tuesday it would sell its carsharing service WeShare to Miles Mobility, under a deal that sees the Berlin-based competitor order more than 10,000 electric cars from the Audi, Seat/Cupra and VW brands.

Volkswagen said it would not disclose the selling price as per the agreement.

(Reporting by Jan Schwarz, Writing by Rachel More)

